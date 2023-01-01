Second Annual Frosty’s Holiday Village Draws Record Crowd

Nearly 1,400 people participated in For All Seasons’ second annual Frosty’s Holiday Village event on Friday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn in Easton, MD. Participants included everyone from young families to Easton Midnight Madness shoppers and represented all ages and ethnicities.

Guests at the free community event strolled through the holiday displays and enjoyed free activities, including professional photos with Frosty, holiday crafts, complimentary cocoa, cider, and winter treats, winter story time in partnership with the Talbot County Free Library, and a continuous showing of Frosty’s Winter Wonderland on the big screen. Even Bumble the Abominable Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the Grinch were on hand.

Kelsey Trumbull, Philanthropy & Education Associate at For All Seasons, comments, “The event has grown exponentially. When we first started last year, it was predominantly confined to the front lawn of the courthouse. This year, it doubled in size and spread out onto the back lawn as well. The face painting activity was especially popular this year. It’s exciting to see our community connecting over shared fun during the holiday season.”

The event was entirely donor-supported to ensure this event remained free to the community. This year’s Frosty’s Holiday Village event was possible with support from presenting sponsors the St. John Foundation and Tri-Gas & Oil. Additional sponsors include Easton Utilities, Kiln Born Creations, Willow Construction, Earth Data Incorporated, and Ewing, Dietz, Fountain, & Kaludis, PA. Special community partners this year include the Talbot County Free Library and Christ Church – St. Michaels Parish.

For All Seasons is your community behavioral health and rape crisis center offering therapy, psychiatry, advocacy, and education to individuals and families, regardless of one’s ability to pay. For further information, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.