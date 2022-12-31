Delmarva Review: Authors by King Grossman

Author’s Note: “This poem virtually wrote itself when I was hole up writing in Marfa, Texas, a thin place, as in hardly separated from the source. One afternoon outside my back door I espied through the coke-bottle glass, a young girl who sat at a card table on her porch across the street happy as you please writing in that red bird notebook. I simply stood there in solidarity with another non-civilian.”

Out my back door

across the street

a little girl

writes in a notebook

with a red bird

on the front

a tender chimera

through the Coke-bottle glass

an unwritten poem.

⧫

King Grossman’s poems and short prose have appeared in Crack the Spine, The Round, Forge, Tiger’s Eye, Qwerty, Burningword, Ignatian, Pennsylvania Literary Journal, Midwest Quarterly, The Borfski Review, and other journals. His novel, Letters To Alice, has received several literary awards. He lives in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with his wife Lisa, his dog Bogart, and a sun conure parrot named Sunny.

Over its 15-year history, Delmarva Review has published new literary prose and poetry from 490 authors from 42 states, the District of Columbia, and 16 foreign countries. Forty-six percent are from the Chesapeake and Delmarva region. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org