Adkins Arboretum Offers New Winter Forest School

Celebrate the wintry wonders of nature! New for 2023, Adkins Arboretum will offer Winter Forest School for students ages 5–10. Forest schools provide a student-centered approach to learning in which children’s innate curiosity and sense of wonder guide their experience.

In the Arboretum’s Winter Forest School, environmental educator Erin Harmon will set the stage for students to take a starring role in their own adventures. From building tree ring castles to peeking under moss in search of sleeping creatures, students will get up close to nature and learn to love chilly days.

Forest School is a drop-off program that meets Tuesdays, Feb. 7 to March 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The program is held completely outdoors and meets in all but the rainiest weather. Children should be dressed in warm layers. Caregivers are welcome to enjoy the Arboretum grounds and Visitor’s Center during class time.

The program is $90 for Arboretum members and $105 for non-members. A $10 sibling discount is available. Enrollment is limited, and advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.