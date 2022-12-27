CBMM Summer Camp Registration Opens Jan. 2

As the calendar flips to 2023, it’s the perfect time to make summer plans, and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s popular summer camps will return this year offering Bay-themed fun for children ages 4-15.

Registration is set to open on Jan. 2, 2023, for these weeklong camps, which run from June 26-Aug. 18, with a two-week sign-up period exclusively for CBMM members before open registration begins on Jan. 17.

To register for CBMM’s Sea Squirts, Terrapins, Summer Workshop, or Museum Masters camps, visit cbmm.org/summercamps. All sessions are limited to a maximum of 12 children, so early registration is encouraged.

The full day camps cost $355 per week, while the half-day Sea Squirts camp cost is $155 per week. CBMM members are offered a 20% discount on tuition, and scholarships are available for campers with financial need.

In a small-group setting following age-appropriate lesson plans, CBMM summer campers explore the magic of the Bay’s people, animals, traditions, and environment while taking advantage of all CBMM’s 18-acre waterfront campus has to offer. The programs put an emphasis on creating a fun, hands-on learning environment that includes on-the-water and environmental activities, stories, games, crafts, and other creative projects.

The Sea Squirts camp, designed for children 4-6 years old, will be offered from 9am-noon Monday-Friday for a total of six weeks, while the full-day Terrapins camp, for children entering grades 1-3, runs from 9am-4pm over an eight-week period.

Both of these camps will follow a different theme weekly, including Chesapeake Critters: Aquatic Animals (June 26-30), Red, White, & Bay (July 3-7), Water, Water, Everywhere! (July 10-14), Shipwrecked! (July 17-21), Feathers, Fins, & Furs (July 24-28), Bay Scientists (July 31-Aug. 4), Go Green! (Aug. 7-11) and Chesapeake Critters: Land & Sky (Aug. 14-18).

Geared toward older children, CBMM’s Summer Workshop camp offers the chance to spend time both in the workshop and on the water while learning new skills in a fun and creative environment.

This program will be offered for campers in grades four–six during the weeks of July 3, July 17, July 31, and Aug. 14, and in grades six–nine during the weeks of July 10, July 24, and Aug. 7. These sessions run from 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday.

New for 2023, the Museum Masters program offers campers a behind-the-scenes pass to CBMM to learn all that goes into a museum and its exhibitions. This camp, offered to grades 4-6 the week of July 10 and grades 6-9 the week of July 17, presents a unique opportunity to explore CBMM’s collection and help curate a special group exhibit.

Contact Registration@cbmm.org with questions about this year’s camp offerings or for registration support. To become a CBMM member and access early registration as well as the tuition discount, visit cbmm.org/membership or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or druzicka@cbmm.org.