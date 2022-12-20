ShoreRivers Welcomes Three New Board Members

ShoreRivers is pleased to announce three new members of its Governing Board: Bruce Abel, Maura Bollinger, and Ron Rothman. As a grassroots nonprofit organization, the hard work and support of board members is imperative to the organization’s efforts for healthier rivers on the Eastern Shore. ShoreRivers extends deep gratitude for the wise counsel, encouragement, and vision of these exceptional community members.

Bruce Abel began his term on the ShoreRivers’ Board this summer, and is a dedicated advocate for the organization, having previously served on the Miles-Wye Advisory Board. He retired as the Sr. Vice President and COO of C.R. Daniels, Inc., and has worked with the American Lyme Disease Association and Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. Both he and his wife are active ShoreRivers volunteers, with a particular interest in oyster restoration and the Wye River.

Maura Bollinger is not new to ShoreRivers, having already served as an active volunteer and member of the organization’s Miles-Wye Watershed Advisory Board. Now retired, her professional career began as a telecommunications lawyer before a move overseas shifted her focus to policy work around media competition and free speech. Around 10 years ago, she and her husband moved to the Eastern Shore and began volunteering for ShoreRivers in myriad ways, from participating in Marylanders Grow Oysters to surveying submerged aquatic vegetation and everything in between.

Ron Rothman, who serves on ShoreRivers’ Choptank Advisory Board, is also an active volunteer in his retirement from a career in nonprofits and development. He spent time working for organizations in fields ranging from healthcare, to research institutes, to the arts, and he’s currently active on a number of non-profit boards, both locally and in Pennsylvania. Ron and his wife have spent 40 years enjoying the rivers and creeks of the Eastern Shore.

These three voices will bring a wealth of expertise to ShoreRivers, strengthening the organization’s robust science-based advocacy, restoration, and education efforts. See the full list of Board of Directors and Watershed Advisory Board members at ShoreRivers.org/leadership.

ShoreRivers also celebrates Bob Ingersoll, whose board term ends this year after decades of service. A river enthusiast and dedicated volunteer, Bob is always happy to share his knowledge of the river as well as his skills as a handyman. From mending oyster cages, to hanging cabinets in offices, to driving the boat for water quality testing, he exemplifies a can-do attitude and positive energy.

In addition to the Governing Board, ShoreRivers appreciates open dialogue with dedicated community member volunteers through its four Watershed Advisory Boards. Volunteers for each Watershed Advisory Board support the organization’s mission as local, grassroots ambassadors. New advisory board members who care deeply about their river and their community and are ready to volunteer their time to work for cleaner waterways are always welcome. Please contact your local Riverkeeper if that sounds like you.

