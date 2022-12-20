Local Teen Raises Funds Through Bat Mitzvah Project to Benefit For All Seasons

Emma Walker of Easton recently raised funds for For All Seasons through her bat mitzvah project. In her bat mitzvah speech, Walker, a 14-year old talked about the role of For All Seasons in our community and its mission as a full spectrum behavioral health agency to provide services “regardless of one’s ability to pay.” To fulfill her goal of raising funds for For All Seasons, Walker made bracelets and sold them, earning $750. She then matched and exceeded her earnings personally with an additional $1000 in donations.

“We are thrilled with Emma’s passion for helping others in our community and sharing with us that passion. She is an amazing young person, and we can’t thank her enough for thinking of our agency and those clients we serve who have limited resources to pay for mental health services,” adds Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at For All Seasons.

For All Seasons is your community behavioral health and rape crisis center offering therapy, psychiatry, advocacy, and education to individuals and families, regardless of one’s ability to pay. For further information, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.