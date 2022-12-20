MENU

December 20, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Point of View Letters to Editor

Letter to the Editor: The World Cup Final is an Important Lesson for Us All

On Sunday Argentina won the World Cup over France.Thrilling game, but what impressed me was that after the game the players from both teams were on the field congratulating each other. Good sportsmanship!

It’s too bad that Donald Trump and Kari Lake and other election deniers don’t have the same good grace.

Bob Scofield
Kennedyville

