Letter to the Editor: The World Cup Final is an Important Lesson for Us All

On Sunday Argentina won the World Cup over France.Thrilling game, but what impressed me was that after the game the players from both teams were on the field congratulating each other. Good sportsmanship!
It’s too bad that Donald Trump and Kari Lake and other election deniers don’t have the same good grace.
Bob Scofield
Kennedyville
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.