Institute for Adult Learning to Hold Showcase of Classes on January 7, 2023

Would you like to learn about typical and atypical changes to the anatomy of the brain as we age and how they impact behavior? Perhaps you would like to join a line dancing class or a mindful walking group. If you are interested in science and the environment, you can learn how to improve the lives of songbirds in our area, how mountains form, or hear about discoveries from the James Webb telescope. Or you can participate in discussions about current events or banned books.

The Institute for Adult Learning, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide learning experiences and social events which enrich the lives of the age 50+ community in the Mid-Shore area, will hold a Showcase of Classes for the spring semester on Saturday, January 7, at 2:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Kennard Cultural Center, located at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville, Md. In the event of snow, the Showcase will be held on Saturday, January 14.

The Showcase will provide an overview of 45 courses to be offered during the fall semester, which runs from February 6 through May 19, including history and current events, brain and body health, local environment and science, literature, arts and crafts, and culinary arts. All classes are held during the day, Monday through Friday, and range from one to eight sessions.

The membership fee of $90 per person per semester entitles participants to sign up for an unlimited number of courses. Members are also invited to participate in monthly happy hours and various field trips throughout the semester.

Attendees may join the IAL and enroll in classes either at the Showcase or on the organization’s website after the event. Registration to attend the event is not required but is recommended by sending an email to info@instituteforadultlearning.org.

For more information about the IAL, visit the IAL website at www.instituteforadultlearning. org.