Student Promoted in Civil Air Force

Country School 8th grader Willem Grant ’23 has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol since 2021. His promotion today to Cadet Staff Sergeant (C/SSgt) was granted alongside the Wright Brothers Award, which is the first of 5 milestone awards given in the Cadet Program. It marks the completion of the first phase of the CAP Cadet Program and requires passing a comprehensive test on leadership, along with a physical fitness test and a drill performance test. In addition, Staff Sergeants may also become Flight Sergeants and supervise Flights anywhere from 8-20 cadets.
CAP is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that serves as the civilian auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force. The Cadet Program is one of CAP’s three missions [the other two being aerospace education and emergency services (e.g. search and rescue)]. As a CAP cadet, you will participate in a year-round program where you fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape and push yourself to new limits.
The program transforms youth into dynamic citizens and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on four elements: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. As you participate in these four elements, you advance through a series of achievements, earning honors and increased responsibilities along the way. Many of the nation’s astronauts, pilots, engineers and scientists first explored their careers through CAP. The leadership skills, self-confidence and discipline you gain will prepare you to achieve whatever goals you set for yourself in life.
