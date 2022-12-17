UM Shore Regional Health Welcomes New Occupational Therapist

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services recently welcomed Danielle Santiago, MS, OTR/L, to its outpatient rehab teams at UM Shore Medical Pavilions at Denton and Queenstown.

Prior to joining Shore Rehab, Santiago worked for the ICU team at University of Maryland Medical Center, where she provided occupational therapy for adults and children; for the Pediatric Development Center, which has locations in Rockville, Md. and Silver Spring, Md.; and the Kinera Foundation in Stevensville, Md. Santiago earned her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. She also has completed specialized training in treating pediatric feeding disorders including avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), sensory-based restricted eating, extreme pickiness, transition to feeding by mouth, congenital torticollis and developmental delay.

Santiago also works with patients in post-stroke rehabilitation and in cognitive rehabilitation. She is registered by the American Occupational Therapy Association and licensed by the state of Maryland.

“We are excited that Danielle brings 10 years of experience across pediatric and adult rehabilitation settings,” said Frank Rath, Manager of Outpatient Rehabilitation Services. “She is passionate about helping her patients meet rehab goals in order to improve their functionality and participation in meaningful activities.”

To make an appointment with Santiago, call 410-327-3818 (Queenstown) or 410-479-3300 (Denton).

