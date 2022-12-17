Master Gardeners on Track to Consult on a Record Number of “Bay-Wise” Properties

With the Chesapeake Bay stroking our shores, Talbot County residents have generally shown interest in local waters and the environment. Talbot County Master Gardeners have found this even more apparent in 2022.

Since the start of the year, Master Gardeners have certified 9 Talbot County properties that now qualify to wear “Bay-Wise” signs. They have consulted with an additional 21 residents–significantly more than in prior, pre-pandemic years. Bay-Wise visits encourage property owners to follow sustainable landscape care practices that benefit our local waterways and the environment.

According to Master Gardener Coordinator Mikaela Boley, “The process is simple. Homeowners may contact my office to set up a free consultation with a team of Master Gardener volunteers who are University of Maryland trained and accredited. The team visits the property to see what has been accomplished and references the Bay-Wise Yardstick, which has a number of practices and suggestions listed for homeowners to achieve a more ecological landscape. This one-on-one contact is especially worthwhile, if you, for example, face storm water run-off issues or need planting recommendations.”

She adds, “After you implement additional recommended Bay-Wise practices, the team will follow-up for certification. When sufficient beneficial practices are in place, the property receives Bay-Wise certification and a free sign.

“Once certified, property owners are quite proud of their efforts and hope that their environmental diligence will inspire neighbors, to benefit all.”

Talbot County homeowners interested in learning more about the Bay-Wise program, contact Mikaela Boley (mboley@umd.edu /410-822-1244). Link to the state’s Bay-Wise website for further information and to download a copy of the Bay-Wise Yardstick: extension.umd.edu/baywise.