Hurley Promoted to Director of Support Services at UM Shore Regional Health

Robert Hurley has been promoted to Director of Support Services at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. He has served as UM SRH’s facilities operations manager since 2005.

Hurley has been employed with UM Shore Regional Health since 1982, serving in several capacities, including as a stationary engineer with UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester and later as facilities manager and plant operations manager for the hospital.

“Robert is a valued employee of more than 40 years with Shore Regional Health. He brings to us a confidence brought about through many years of experience in the Shore Regional Health system,” said Dee Murphy, Vice President, Support Services, UM SRH.

Prior to working for UM Shore Regional Health, Hurley was a propulsion engineer with the United States Navy. He received his associate degree in Applied Science Professional/Technical Studies from Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

Hurley is certified as a healthcare facility manager by the American Hospital Association and has been a licensed first grade stationary engineer by the state of Maryland since 1983.

