UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Hosts Donor & Volunteer Appreciation Reception

The University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation (UM MHF) recently hosted its annual donor appreciation reception at Talbot Country Club. Donors and friends who supported 2022 fundraising campaigns and events benefiting UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and its ancillary health care programs, services and scholarships gathered to celebrate.

The program was led by Charles T. Capute, board member for UM Shore Regional Health and chair of the UM MHF board. Capute introduced fellow UM SRH board members in attendance: Art Cecil, Kathy Deoudes, David Milligan and Robert Roth. Members of the UM MHF Board of Directors in attendance were also recognized: David Nagel, Ken Kozel, Joe Shultz, and Jacque Smith. Capute also acknowledged Easton Auxiliary President Liz Hannegan and the Auxiliary at large, for their continued support.

Following Capute, UM SRH President and CEO Ken Kozel took the podium to offer his profound gratitude, on behalf of the UM SRH Board of Directors and senior leadership, for the “time, talents and financial support” of the Foundation, its donors and volunteers. Kozel reported that during 2022, the Foundation provided $310,723 in support of health care programs and services, and also nursing scholarships.

Hilary Cassel, director of the Heart and Vascular Center at UM SRH, thanked sponsors and golfers who made the UM SRH golf tournament a success, noting that over $78,000 was raised to benefit the center. The Easton Auxiliary was a lead sponsor of the event with a donation of $25,000.

“On behalf of the Heart and Vascular Center, I am deeply grateful for the generosity of our donors,” said Cassel. “The proceeds were used to fund a new cardiac ultrasound machine, which will help the center continue its leadership in providing excellent cardiac care.”

Roberta Lilly, MD, Medical Director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, thanked supporters of the Breast Center. Donations to the 2022-2023 annual appeal will support equipment and services at the center, including state-of-the art imaging software that will allow providers to gather the most precise 3D images of breast tissue.

To make a tax-deductible gift to the appeal, contact Stephanie Bryan, Development Coordinator, 410-822-1000, ext. 5481, or email stephanie.bryan@umm.edu. To donate online, visit ummhospfoundation.org.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties.