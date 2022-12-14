Gunston’s Night of the Arts Features Student Creativity

The Gunston School’s Fine Arts & Performing Arts Departments held their annual Night of the Arts on December 8 to celebrate the creative talents of its students. Families and guests enjoyed a wide variety of paintings, photographs, mixed media prints, pottery, wood sculptures, and 3D printed projects. Several performances were also featured, including student bands Brookletts and Soundproof, as well as instrumental soloists. The school’s theater group, The Gunston Players performed a scene from their upcoming production, “The End of the World (with Prom to Follow)” which will be shown at the Church Hill Theatre in Church Hill, Md., on February 10-12, 2023.

Gunston’s small class sizes allow the opportunity for students to learn and practice unique forms of art that would otherwise not be available in a larger class. “After students master the basics, we provide the opportunity to pursue whatever artistic interests they may have, such as sculpture, woodworking, pottery, mixed media approaches, lithography, screen printing, you name it. Often, students will come up with something totally new and unconventional or discover a talent they never knew they had,” said Chair of the Fine Arts Department Victoria Windmiller.

Equally impressive is the work and talent coming from the Performing Arts Department, headed by Dr. Ryan Asprion. “We have many dedicated performers in our midst, from actors and dancers to musicians and singers. Even with all of their other obligations, they practice hard and are ambitious with their performances. As you can see from this evening, their hard work has paid off,” he said.

In addition to traditional performances, students have also collaborated to create short films in which various skill sets are needed including graphic design (opening and ending credits), costume design, creating sound effects with non-conventional materials, filming, editing, acting, and even writing and producing.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.