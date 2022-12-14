Artists Announced for Silent Auction at TISH

A benefit auction will take place at Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery this coming Saturday, December 17th from 10 to 1:45 p.m., with Winning Bids announced at 2 p.m. This benefit event will help to offset the medical expenses of gallery owners, Inez and Paul Santori, during Paul’s ongoing medical crisis. They are humbled by everyone caring so much to consider such a gesture for them.

The public will have the opportunity to bid on AMAZING ART in a silent auction. At least 32 artists have generously donated their artwork for bidding. The participating artists are Paul Winters, Jean Rodier, Janine Rauscher, Pat Lang, Holly Geddes, Donna Finley, Jamey Krebs, Barbara Slocum, Bob Morris, Bill Trainor, Stephen Burke. Juanda Rogers, Denise Dersch, Barbara Stepura, Jane Ferguson, Michael Sweet, Karen Kuhrt, Richard Hall, Penny McCrea, Chris Cooke, Barbara Snyder, David Tull, Pat Morrison, Matt Warrington, Beth Lehman, Martha Pileggi, Bob Moore, Joan Lauseman, Heidi Weitzel, Arleene Keifetz, Robin Frees, Carol Mangano. More artists may be added by Friday.

December 17th is also the Holiday Art Walk in Chestertown. It’s a great time to shop and enjoy all the entertainment in Chestertown, stop by Tish Gallery to bid on the wonderful art in the auction, or purchase the other artwork currently displayed at retail price.

The art included in the auction will be marked, and a bid sheet will be available to record the bids along with your contact information for notification.

Please Save This Date and plan to attend this worthy cause on December 17th.

Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery is located at 343/345 High Street, Chestertown, MD. For additional information or questions about the auction, contact Barbara Slocum, bkslocum@gmail.com or Jamey Krebs, jameynelson@comcast.net.