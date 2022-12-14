Adapting to the New Normal: A Talk with Compass Regional Hospice’s Heather Guerieri

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the world emerges from the fallout of the worst of the Covid pandemic, businesses are adapting to a “new normal” and the reality that there will be no “great reset” back to a pre-2020 life.

Regional businesses and non-profit organizations adjust to higher retirement rates, remote workforces, and economic downturns changing employment and volunteer strategies.

Compass Regional Hospice Executive Director Heather Guerieri doesn’t see all the changes caused by the pandemic disruption as unfavorable. As people have migrated from urban life to rural areas, often working from home, they seek ways to engage in their communities.

Guerieri points out that non-profit organizations like Compass Regional Hospice can be a perfect fit for those seeking the camaraderie of volunteerism while “serving patients in private residences, skilled nursing homes or Compass’ residential center in Centreville.”

The Spy recently spoke to the Executive Director to find out how Compass Regional Hospice has been weathering the transition to our new and complex healthcare landscape and what their volunteer and funding needs might be.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more about Compass Regional Hospice and how you might help with their mission to “positively transform the way our communities experience serious illness and end of life.” Go here.