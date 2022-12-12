Changing Lives One Meal at a Time with Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry’s Faye Everette

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a state of 6 million people, 30% of Marylanders face food insecurity each year, according to the Maryland Food Bank. The Eastern Shore reflects those same needs.

For more than 40 years, The Maryland Food Bank and its regional network providers and community partners have supplied food to food pantries, soup kitchens, and other organizations for distribution to serve the food insecure.

For Faye Everette, Director of the Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry, the week is filled with food deliveries for distribution to local individuals, families, and countywide food pantries—sometimes 2,500 pounds of food a month.

“A lot of food pantries start as outreach missions from a church or a community group that sees a need, “she says. “When I found out I could get food at a reduced price from the Maryland Food Bank, I called them, and they came out to interview us.”

Everette says that it all started 20 years ago when her church group at Asbury United Methodist Church in Millington focused on serving the community by opening a soup kitchen. With a small donation and help from other volunteers, surplus food from local markets and farmers, they soon served 140 meals a week.

When Everette saw a greater need, she became an accredited distributor for Maryland Food Bank—also affiliated with USDA—and the outreach program grew exponentially to serve up to 600 individuals and families, both delivered and providing days for drive-up distribution.

A creative cook, Everette has become famous for the homemade recipes she provides with the food she dispenses. Foreign to almost everyone, spaghetti squash became a popular meal.

She became so popular for her healthy meal recipes that the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources recently acknowledged her with the Cornerstone Award “in recognition of her contribution to Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry Project for the Healthy system Strategic Initiative.”

The Spy recently met with Faye to talk about her extraordinary service to Eastern Shore communities.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry, see their Facebook page here.

Kent County Food Banks

Chestertown

Kent County Community Food Pantry

Mill St near the corner of Mill and High St; 410-778-0550;

www.kentfoodpantry.org

Contact: Sue Caswell

Hours of Operation: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-noon, Second Wednesday of month, 10-noon

Financial Donations: Donations may be made on our website. Make checks payable to Community Food Pantry; Mail to PO Box 346, Chestertown, Md 21620

In-kind Donations: Drop off during hours of operation

Volunteers: Can use help with transporting and unloading;

Contact Sue Caswell

Chestertown Seventh Day Adventist Church Food Pantry

305 N. Kent Street 443-988-3886

Contact: Jessie Stant

Hours of Operation: Tuesdays, 10:00 to noon

Financial Donations: Make checks payable to SDA Church Food Pantry;

Mail to Jessie Stant, 503 Flat Iron Square Road, Church Hill, Md 21623

In-kind donations: any non-perishable items esp spaghetti and sauce, cereal

Immediate need Clorox wipes

Black drop-off box located outside of pantry on N. Kent St. during hours of operation

Volunteers: Contact jdstant490@gmail.com

Millington

Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry; housed at Asbury United Methodist Church

392 Cypress Street; 443-480-0053

Contact: Faye Everett

Hours of Operation: Mondays, 9-noon

Financial Donations: Make checks payable to Millington-Crumpton Food Pantry

Mail to PO Box 187, Millington, Md 21651

In-kind Donations: Shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving needs

Drop off items at Asbury UMC, 392 Cypress St. Millington; Tuesday-Thursday, 9-11

Volunteers: Need for those who can lift up to 50 lbs;

Volunteers needed on May 19 for Mobile Food Pantry to pre-package food items to be put into clients’ cars; location at former Millington Elementary School; Contact Faye Everett at 443-480-0053

Ridgley

St. Martin’s Ministries

14374 Benedictine Lane 410-634-2537 ext. 111

www.stmartinministries.org

Contact: Odette Boyce-Galvez

Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30-11:30am, Wednesday, 6-7:30pm

Financial Donations: Donations needed immediately due to increased

demand; on-line donations – go to www.stmartinministries.org then click on get involved and donate now.

Make checks payable to St. Martin’s Ministries, Mail to PO Box 996, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgley, Md 21660

In-kind Donations: Immediate need for diapers, gloves, hand sanitizers, wipes, toilet paper, all cleaning products, face masks; Contact Odette Boyce-Galvez to arrange for delivery

Volunteers: Due to social distancing guidelines we are not working with volunteers at this time.

Rock Hall

Rock Hall Community Food Pantry

Rock Hall Civic Center 410-639-2351

www.yourrockhall.church/post/rock-hall-food-pantry

Contact: Sue Becker

Hours of Operation: First and third Saturdays of the month; 10-noon thru the summer

Financial Donations: Make checks out to Rock Hall Food Pantry,

Mail to PO Box 166, Rock Hall, Md 21661, Attn: Sue Becker

In-kind Donations: Non perishable items; Call for appointment for drop-off

Volunteers: Currently staffed up

Worton

Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church

24840 Lambs Meadow Road; 410-778-3328

Contact: Rev. Mary Walker

Hours of Operation: Third Friday of the month; 1-3pm

Financial Donations: Make checks out to Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church; write Food Pantry Donation on memo line

Mail to PO Box 77, 24840 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, Md 21678In-kind Donations: Food boxes, packing tape, sturdy plastic bags for packing fruits and vegetables, re-usable shopping bags. Also need 2-3 carts on wheels on which to places boxes to move food from Life Center to cars. Donations can be dropped off Tues or Wed on third week of the month, noon-1pm; Call to schedule another time, if needed

Volunteers: Need help during hours of operation to pack and load food

Contact Rev. Mary Walker at 443-480-5634