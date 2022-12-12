MENU

December 14, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Insect Did We Find in the Parking Lot Gardens?

Happy Mystery Monday! What insect did we find in the parking lot gardens? We often see them in the summer, but this one sticks around in the winter too!

Last week, we asked you about the eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana). Eastern red cedar is a native evergreen that is considered a pioneer species since it is one of the first woody plants to establish itself in a grassland or meadow. Most pioneer species have a shorter life span, but eastern red cedar proves to be an exception and can potentially live up to 850 years old! Eastern red cedars are amazing trees that offer food and shelter to many birds, mammals, and insects (including the imperial moth)! #adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #autumnatthearboretum #mysterybug #mysterytree #parkinglotalive

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

