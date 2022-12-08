Delicious December Events at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library is wrapping up 2022 with a series of truly delicious events!
Snack Around the World Club
Wed 12/7 | 3pm | Chestertown
Join us to try a variety of snacks from around the world! At this global snacking showdown we’ll explore treats, share fun facts, and bring the rest of the world closer to home one tasty bite at a time. Space is limited. Please register. Kids ages 5+
Pizza and Make a Thing: Holiday Cookies
Sat 12/10 | 1pm | Chestertown
Make and decorate different kinds of holiday cookies to enjoy or give away as gifts. All supplies provided. Space is limited. Please register. Teens ages 13-17. Pizza and Make a Thing is a program series for teens where we eat pizza and make a thing.
Create It: Gifts in a Jar!
Tuesday, December 13 | all day | North County Branch
Create a soup jar filled with hearty ingredients or a sweet-filled jar of tasty treats! Drop in activity, available while supplies last. Adults.
Gingerbread Houses
Wed 12/14 | 4pm | Rock Hall
Wed 12/14 | 5pm | Chestertown
Thurs 12/15 | 4pm | North County
Gumdrops, candycanes, and frosting await as we build “gingerbread” houses at the library. This event is designed for creative builders of all ages and we will be using graham crackers rather than real gingerbread. Space is limited. Please register. All ages welcome.
For more information or to register for any upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.