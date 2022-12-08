Delicious December Events at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library is wrapping up 2022 with a series of truly delicious events!

Snack Around the World Club

Wed 12/7 | 3pm | Chestertown

Join us to try a variety of snacks from around the world! At this global snacking showdown we’ll explore treats, share fun facts, and bring the rest of the world closer to home one tasty bite at a time. Space is limited. Please register. Kids ages 5+

Pizza and Make a Thing: Holiday Cookies

Sat 12/10 | 1pm | Chestertown

Make and decorate different kinds of holiday cookies to enjoy or give away as gifts. All supplies provided. Space is limited. Please register. Teens ages 13-17. Pizza and Make a Thing is a program series for teens where we eat pizza and make a thing.

Create It: Gifts in a Jar!

Tuesday, December 13 | all day | North County Branch

Create a soup jar filled with hearty ingredients or a sweet-filled jar of tasty treats! Drop in activity, available while supplies last. Adults.

Gingerbread Houses

Wed 12/14 | 4pm | Rock Hall

Wed 12/14 | 5pm | Chestertown

Thurs 12/15 | 4pm | North County

Gumdrops, candycanes, and frosting await as we build “gingerbread” houses at the library. This event is designed for creative builders of all ages and we will be using graham crackers rather than real gingerbread. Space is limited. Please register. All ages welcome.

For more information or to register for any upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.