There will be a Tidewater Camera Club January Speaker Meeting on January 2, 2023, at 7pm-9pm. The venue is Talbot County Community Center. Please visit our website for any up to the minute changes for this meeting. http://WWW. TIDEWATERCAMERACLUB.ORG.

The speaker is Melissa Cooperman. She is a Multimedia Producer working with International NGO’s in photography, video filming and editing. Starting in the Spring she’ll be back traveling internationally, photographing and filming video documentaries in support of NGO’s development aid work. She has an undergraduate in Journalism-Photojournalism from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Fine Arts in Film Directing from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts. She enjoys her new role as Community Arts Coordinator for the Dorchester Center for the Arts in Cambridge bringing art out into the community and discovering new art of Dorchester County to bring into the Art center through classes/workshops and exhibit opportunities.

Title and brief description of presentation: Decisive Moments

“I plan on sharing images from my work for NGOs abroad and how I approach a situation in regard to the situation and subject.”