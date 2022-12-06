Silent Auction Fundraiser at Tish Gallery

The public will have the opportunity to bid on AMAZING ART in a silent auction that will benefit gallery owners, Inez and Paul Santori. Paul has been experiencing a major health crisis, and is still in the hospital following several weeks in ICU with his wife, Inez, by his side.

This benefit will take place at Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery on Saturday, December 17th from 10 to 1:45 p.m. Winning Bids will be announced at 2 p.m. at the gallery. This benefit event will directly help to offset Inez and Paul’s expenses during this medical crisis. They are humbled by everyone caring so much to consider such a gesture for them.

December 17th is also the Chestertown A & E Holiday Art Walk in Chestertown. It’s a great time to shop and enjoy all the entertainment in Chestertown, stop by Tish Gallery to bid on the wonderful art in the auction, or purchase the other artwork currently displayed at retail price.

The Art included in the auction will be marked, and a bid sheet will be available to record the bids. The Gallery will assign bidders with a bid number and maintain your contact information for notification.

Please stay tuned for more details to include names of all the participating artists who are donating pieces for the Silent Auction. For now, please Save This Date and plan to attend this worthy cause on December 17th.

Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery is located at 343/345 High Street, Chestertown, MD. For additional information or questions about the auction, contact Barbara Slocum, bkslocum@gmail.com or Jamey Krebs, jameynelson@comcast.net.