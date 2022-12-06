Choptank Health Brings Health Programs to BAAM

Choptank Community Health System is partnering with Building African American Minds as a participant in BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program to help address students’ physical and mental health needs through monthly educational sessions.

BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program was recently announced by BAAM Director of Instruction, Academic Support and Community Wellness Dr. James Bell. The program is a component of BAAM’s after-school programs and activities for Easton Elementary School students, with the wellness program receiving grant funding through the Talbot County Health Department and Talbot Family Network.

“Each child’s education doesn’t end when the last school bell rings,” said Dr. Bell. “Our after-school programs bring enrichment and education to further each student’s knowledge and understanding of the world. Choptank Health is a great partner to have in our after-school programs, and as well with their School-Based Health Centers throughout the Mid-Shore.”

As part of the wellness program, Choptank Health’s school-based medical and dental team will be onsite at the BAAM campus to work with students enrolled in BAAM’s after-school programs to cover topics like the importance of nutrition, hygiene, behavioral health, and more.

“Accessibility to healthcare is at the core of Choptank Health’s mission and everything we do,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “Our partnership with BAAM furthers that mission by bringing health and wellness education further into our rural communities and meeting people where they are.”

“We are grateful to have Choptank Health as a partner for this program,” says BAAM Executive Director Dina Daly. “This program fortifies our commitment of BAAM participants that we are here for life, and by that, I mean we are here for more than the athletics and academics BAAM offers. We’re here for each participant’s life.”

BAAM helps at-risk children succeed through a network of partnerships with local health and faith-based organizations, educators, parents, and individuals, with more at www.baaminc.org.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. In addition to accepting most major insurance plans, Choptank participates in Medicare and Medicaid and offers a sliding fee scale to uninsured patients. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.