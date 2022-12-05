It Actually Might Happen: Jim Lighthizer on a Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Area

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the proposed Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Area please go here.
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the proposed Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Area please go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.