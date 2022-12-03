Sailing Away by Jeffrey C. McGuiness

A quote from Frederick Douglass’ autobiography My Bondage and My Freedom, published in 1855: “From the mill, we could see other objects of deep interest. These were the vessels from St. Michaels, on their way to Baltimore.”
