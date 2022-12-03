MENU

Sections

More

December 3, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Sailing Away by Jeffrey C. McGuiness

by Leave a Comment

Share
A quote from Frederick Douglass’ autobiography My Bondage and My Freedom, published in 1855: “From the mill, we could see other objects of deep interest. These were the vessels from St. Michaels, on their way to Baltimore.”

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.