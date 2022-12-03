Register Now for the Fourth Annual Eastern Shore Environmental Legislative Summit!

The Lower Eastern Shore Group of the Sierra Club in conjunction with the Climate Justice Wing of the Maryland Legislative Coalition and ShoreRivers will be presenting its fourth annual environmental legislative summit virtually on January 7th and 8th from 2:00 until 5:00.

On Saturday, January 7th, Josh Tulkin, Director of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club will talk about the implementation of the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 (CSNA). This new law is the most ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction program in the whole country. Now, we must learn how to put this plan into action.

After Josh gives an in-depth explanation of the CSNA, the legislators who are sponsoring climate bills this Maryland General Assembly (MGA) session will present those bills. Environmental groups that support the legislation will also be able to help clarify the bills.

On Sunday afternoon, January 8th, we will be discussing other environmental legislation that is of interest to residents of the Eastern Shore as well as the rest of the state. These bills include topics such as stormwater infrastructure, recycling, composting, well water testing, offshore wind and energy storage, community solar, providing energy efficiency for low-income wage earners, and much more.

Speakers will include our Speaker Pro Tempore of the Maryland House of Delegates, Delegate Sheree Sample Hughes. Delegate Sample-Hughes is the only Eastern Shore legislator who voted for two major climate bills: The Clean Energy Jobs Act (2019) and the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be closing on Sunday. He will be speaking about the environmental accomplishments of his administration. For example, Salisbury now runs on renewable energy. In addition, Mayor Day has developed a “Green Team” of business owners who want to adopt environmentally safe business practices.

Please register for this interesting, informative environmental legislative summit – January 7th & 8th (Saturday and Sunday) from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.) Find out what you can do to mitigate climate change and preserve our beautiful Eastern Shore environment. We look forward to seeing you virtually in early January! Register Here