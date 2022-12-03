2023 Volunteer Mediation Training Dates Announced, AmeriCorps Members Sought

Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is seeking volunteers to join their team of community mediators. The center provides free mediation services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. The Basic Mediation Training will be held twice in 2023, once in February and March and again in August.

The center hosts nearly 400 mediations each year. With only three full-time staff, the center relies heavily on volunteers to provide this critical public service. Our friends, neighbors, and community members continue to choose mediation instead of litigation or violence. Our volunteers support all kinds of conversations, including parenting plans, elder care, neighborhood disputes, re-entry from incarceration, youth and families, substance abuse recovery and conflicts within our schools.

Mid Shore Community Mediation Center operates under three main principles; mediation is voluntary and confidential, and the mediators are nonjudgmental. Our fundamental belief is that people are experts in their own lives and are better equipped to develop solutions than anyone else. Mediations provide a supported environment where everyone’s voices are heard.

We are also seeking applicants for our AmeriCorps program. AmeriCorps members make a commitment to provide 1700 hours of community service for 11 months. Members receive a stipend of $17,600 and $6,895 for education expenses, and some travel reimbursement. Support may also be available for health care and childcare.

Applicants must speak and read English, and live in Caroline, Dorchester, or Talbot counties. Applications are available online and should be submitted to info@midshoremediation.org or call (410)820-5553 for more information. Training dates: February 25-26, March 4-5, March 11-12, and back-up dates are March 18-19, 10:00-6:30 pm each day. All training dates are required and volunteers may apply for either March or August training.