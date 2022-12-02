Church Hill Theatre Seeks Directors, Interns for the 2023 Green Room Gang Summer Camp

Church Hill Theatre is accepting applications for the following paid staff positions for the 2023 Green Room Gang program. The theatre requires a Green Room Gang Sr. director and a Green Room Gang, Jr. director along with up to three interns to work with the directors during the 5-week summer program.

Green Room Gang is a summer theatre workshop that consists of two camps. GRG Sr. is a five-week, full day program of theatre instruction for youths entering grades 6—12 that culminates in a fully staged musical for public performance. GRG Jr. is a four and a half week, half day program for youths entering grades 1—5 which also culminates in a fully staged musical production. Both camps are in session Monday through Thursday. GRG Sr. begins June 19, 2023 and ends with performances July 19, 20 and 21, 2023; GRG Jr. starts June 21 and culminates with the production at the same time.

The directors of Green Room Gang are the instructors and artists who oversee and orchestrate the theatrical education of the Green Room Gang students and the mounting of fully scripted productions by creatively facilitating all aspects of the productions. The directors have the challenging task of bringing together the many complex pieces of a production—the script, actors, set, costuming, lighting, sound and music—into a unified whole. They will be responsible for all aspects of the production; however, the focus of the position is the instruction of the students and the casting, directing and rehearsing of the show. Applicants should have extensive formal education and experience in all aspects.

The interns of the Green Room Gang will have duties that vary with the nature of the script, the director, the designers and the production facilities. An effective intern will adapt to the needs of each production. He or she will always make it his/her priority to see that the director has everything he/she needs to bring the play’s vision to the stage. They will work closely with the directors of both GRG Jr. and GRG Sr. and will assist in instructional, directing and production aspects of the camp. The two intern positions require a HS diploma as well as college training in a variety of the aspects of theatre.

Interested applicants can learn more about CHT and its previous seasons by visiting our website at http://www.churchhilltheatre.org, by phoning the CHT office at 410-556-6003 or by email at: office@churchhilltheatre.org.

Applications are available on the CHT website or by calling the CHT office. The deadline for applications is December 30, 2022.