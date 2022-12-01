Chestertown RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale

There are those that say that they buy all their holiday gifts at the RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale and for good reason! Now through December 31 over 50 artists are offering one-of-a-kind pieces of craft and art at affordable prices. The show opened on November 17 with some 1,000 items which are being replenished so that there is always a plentiful selection. This year we are delighted that our past best-selling artists are returning.

For those looking for pieces celebrating the holiday season, Amos Rudderow is well known for his distinctive wreaths, some traditional and some more contemporary. In addition, he creates charming wood frame and other decorative hangings.

While cards offer the opportunity to send family and friends holiday greetings, it is even better when they are works of art. Patty Mowell offers boxed sets of note cards with holiday, floral and oyster designs in addition to small prints from her original watercolors of holiday, local landscape, wildlife, and floral designs.

Enjoy pottery incorporating a broad range of styles designed for both practical and decorative uses. Ken Reinard works in clay, wood and stained glass. His work is known for its clean, simple, and elegant shapes, inviting one to touch as well as being satisfying to use. Marlayn King enjoys exploring different surface treatments such as the carving of clay and layering of glazes to create decorative and often colorful designs. She offers a wide selection of bowls, luminaries, butter crocks and platters.

Choose from many different styles and materials in jewelry. Ronn Akins creates unique statement jewelry which tends to be traditional in style. Though known for his wire necklaces and earrings, this year he will expand his collection to include polymer clay and more contemporary pieces. Totally different from Ronn is the contemporary design of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets created by Joan Strand. Her eclectic selection of sterling silver jewelry also incorporates semiprecious gemstones.

Some of the fiber art popular in the Holiday Show serve a decorative purpose while others are wearable. Lesley Campana loves to experiment with color and different weaving techniques. In addition to the scarves and shawls that she is best known for, she offers kitchen and table items. Christine Kamon makes colorful quilted items for table tops and walls to brighten homes for the holidays and year round. Her table toppers and mug rugs soften hard surfaces.

Jeff Haude is known for his 18th century and contemporary styles in furniture as well as for home and gift items. This year his works will include cutting boards in many sizes and woods, coaster sets, cherry wood trays, knick knack shelves and, new this year, Scandinavian inspired waste baskets.

The show is at the RiverArts galleries in Chestertown’s decorated breezeway at 315 High Street. Gallery hours have been extended to make shopping easier. By staying open later, visitors to the gallery may stop in going to dinner in any number of Chestertown’s popular restaurants.

First Friday December 2 11-8

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – 11-3.

Wednesday and Sunday 11- 4

Thursday – Friday – 11- 6

Saturday – 9-5

For more information visit www.community.chestertownriverarts.org/ or call 410-778-6300. Special thanks go to the Kent Cultural Alliance and the Maryland State Arts Council for all the support they give to RiverArts activities and events throughout the year.