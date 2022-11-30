Murphy, Ribaudo Honored with Golden Anchor

A pair of teachers was honored this month for going the extra mile to ensure a student with special needs made a successful transition to a new school.

Alixandria Murphy and Jessica Ribaudo both received Kent County Public Schools’ Golden Anchor Award Monday, Nov. 14 at a Board of Education meeting.

The Golden Anchor Award is given to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Nominations can be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff, families and community members.

At the board meeting, Kent County Public Schools Supervisor of Special Education Dr. Wendy Keenand Supervisor of Human Resources Dan Hushion announced the awards.

Dr. Keen spoke about how Murphy and Ribaudo visited the student’s new school on a day when Kent County Public Schools staff was off.

She said Murphy and Ribaudo went to the school and met with staff there to help them better understand the student’s needs.

“Their desire to go above and beyond to give up their personal time to ensure the continued success of this student needs to be acknowledged,” Dr. Keen said. “Their dedication and love for students is apparent and we’re lucky to have such dedicated teachers.”