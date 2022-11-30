Downwind and Out of Sight: A Chat with Author Douglas Richardson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Retriever Bar and Bookplate Bookstore will co-host Douglas Richardson as the next author in their Authors and Oysters reading series at 6 pm, December 7 at the Retriever Bar.

Richardson, a former Assistant US Attorney and award-winning Dow Jones columnist, will read from his debut novel, Downwind and Out of Sight, a genre-challenging thriller loaded with an ensemble cast of misfits called the “Hole in the Wall Gang” who have decided to hide out on the Eastern Shore.

Somehow, Richardson packs in Australian aboriginal history, sonic experimentation, whales, a compassionate exploration into autism, secret government labs at Aberdeen, plane crashes and a famous estate on the Bohemia River in Cecil County into a narrative that turns both dark and funny, but always compassionate, as it leads the reader through a surprising maze of drastic events.

Quickly acclaimed, the book was honored as a finalist in the 2022 American Fiction Awards in three separate categories.

Richardson’s second book, Old Dogs, New Tricks, slated for publication in early 2023, will be his first in the Victor Harding crime thriller series.

We can only hope that the crimes are committed on the Eastern Shore.

The Spy caught up with Douglas Richardson a few weeks ago to talk about the book, the craft of writing, and what come next.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more about Douglas Richardson, please go here.