Delmarva Review Announces Pushcart Prize Nominations for Prose and Poetry

Delmarva Review, the national literary journal with local roots, announced six Pushcart Prize nominations for poetry, fiction, and nonfiction from the literary journal’s 15th anniversary edition, released in November.

Poetry nominations are “Red Beans,” By Catherine Carter, of North Carolina, “Now Only in Part,” by Marda Messick, of Florida, and “Learning to Swim,” by Ellen Sazzman, of Maryland.

Fiction nominations include “Goodbye Mr. Kamali,” by Sepideh Zamani, and “Butchery,” by Josh Trapani, both from Maryland.

A personal essay, “The Entropy of Little Things,” by Martina Kado, from Maryland, was nominated for nonfiction.

The Pushcart Prize honors outstanding writing published during the year by small presses “dedicated to exciting, innovative and eclectic prose and poetry.”

Delmarva Review was created to encourage authors to pursue their best writing. While publication is competitive, the review offers writers a valued publishing home in print for their most compelling writing at a time when many commercial publications are reducing literary content or going out of business.

Since its first issue in 2008, the Delmarva Review has published the new literary work of 490 writers. They have come from 42 states, the District of Columbia, and 16 foreign countries. Forty-six percent are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region of the Mid-Atlantic. Eighty-four have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have received notable mention in “best of” anthologies or achieved recognition from literary critics and editors. For some, publication has been the first public recognition of their literary accomplishments.

The submission period for Delmarva Review’s 16th annual edition is open now through March 31, 2023. Editors read all submissions and do not charge reading fees. A submission link is on the guidelines page of the website at www.delmarvareview.org.

Delmarva Review is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit literary publication produced by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc, in Talbot County. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The journal is available worldwide in print and electronic editions from www.Amazon.com and other online booksellers. Print editions are also available from regional specialty book shops.