Kent Cultural Alliance Moment: The Magic of Marianne Sade

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marianne Sade creates hand-cut original, playful, and often quirky collages from magazines and transforms them into settings mostly featuring crows. Her new picture book, “Tapum!” which she authored and illustrated, uses the same technique and captures the harmony of the world through the rhythm of a child’s drum. The children’s book is recommended for ages 0-4 years, yet is meant to be enjoyed by child and caregiver alike. She culled years of experience as a children’s librarian and artist to make this attractive book with rhyme and an upbeat message. The book was launched at The Robert Ortiz Studios, Chestertown, on November 4. Musical guests included the Kent County High School drumline under the direction of Dr. Keith Wharton and Fredy Granillo local guitarist/vocalist.

In addition, Sade holds a Certificate of Fine Arts from MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore). She has taught art to children at the Walters Art Museum as Senior Coordinator of Outreach, and has led art workshops and classes for all ages in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

From her artist statement: “My work invites you to explore the cleverness of our world that often hides right in front of you. The social yet inscrutable nature of crows captivates me, as does the collage form in creating my playful, yet stylish interpretations. I like to imagine what those birds are thinking as I reinvent them, while respecting their intelligence and ancient place as the ‘trickster’ and ‘creator’ in global mythology. We exist side-by-side, avian and human—their home mixes with our architectural bits. The bars become intersections in concrete and abstract in fun ways. My favorite medium, my first love, is a return (after sculpture and painting) to my childhood facility with collage and upcycling. Perhaps it’s similar to way a bird might construct a nest from what’s available. For me it’s a very pleasant way to concoct a new world around me.”

Sade’s work appears in “Local Color: the Chestertown Coloring book, Volume One: 35 Scenes by 17 local artists,” and has been in many shows, including a 52 foot billboard installation in Baltimore by “LED Baltimore.com” where one of her Crow Bars series first appeared in 2015. She is also an Art-O-Mat artist whose artomat.org makes art affordable through refurbished, yet, stylish cigarette vending machines around the country.

You can contact her at msadeart@gmail.com and see more of her work on Instagram at mariannesadeart or at local venues like the Chestertown Farmers’ Market, Dickens Festival, and Art Walks.