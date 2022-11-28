Authors & Oysters: Douglas Richardson

The Bookplate is proud to announce the next segment of their Authors & Oysters events at The Retriever Bar. David O. Stewart was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on November 9th with his book, George Washington; The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father. On Wednesday, December 7th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet author Douglas Richardson for a book signing and author lecture on his debut thriller; Down Wind and Out of Sight.

A finalist for the American Fiction Awards, Down Wind and Out of Sight is a strikingly original suspense thriller, populated with unforgettable characters and loaded with bizarre twists and quirky science. It takes the reader on a roller-coaster ride from the Australian outback to a top-secret US government research facility and into the astonishing electronics lab of an adolescent autistic savant. On the other hand, the novel is a compassionate and moving exploration of the unique emotional bonds forged by an improbable cast of damaged and marginalized characters linked by the drive to survive.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, with a Master’s degree in communications from Penn’s Annenberg School for Communication, Douglas Richardson was a trial lawyer in a large Philadelphia law firm and then a federal prosecutor responsible for complex criminal investigations and high-profile prosecutions. Later he became legal counsel to Pennsylvania’s mental hospitals before being named Director of Communications for a multi-billion-dollar government agency. In a mid-career shift, Doug became an executive coach and recognized national authority on career management. As a Certified Master Coach, he has counseled scores of senior executives, attorneys and high-performing project teams on leadership and professional development. His articles and nonfiction writings have appeared in numerous legal and business publications, including Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The American Lawyer, The National Law Journal, Law 360, and The Edge International Review. He wrote the Dow Jones National Business Employment Weekly Premier Guide to Networking and the Bala Creative Group’s Haiku Talks Business, and is co-author of the American Bar Association’s Legal Project Management in One Hour for Lawyers. ​Doug lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and a “variety pack” of three spectacularly gonzo dogs.

“Down Wind and Out of Sight is a unique novel. It’s both a riveting thriller and a compassionate exploration of people who are different. Full of wry wit, compelling characters and unexpected twists, the adventures of people bound together by extraordinary circumstances race to a shocking climax, catching you up in a powerful dynamic you won’t forget.” – Goodreads 5-Star Review

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is on 12/14 with The Word Girls; Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy and Amanda Newell. All events are held in the back room of The Retriever. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.