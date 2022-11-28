2023 Season at Church Hill Theatre

After months of planning and discussion, Church Hill Theatre proudly announces its 2023 Season of outstanding productions. As always, the offerings will include old favorites, edgy new dramas, and a family-friendly musical. With a renovated building, comfortable new seating and improved sound and lighting equipment, CHT will offer audiences a truly professional theater experience.

As the holidays approach, we all debate what to give friends and relatives who already “have everything they need.” A season membership subscription could be the perfect Christmas present: 5 flex-tickets to be used in any combination during the whole 2023 season. Here’s what’s included in the package:

Summertree, by Ron Cowen (January 20 -February 5) Moving back and forth in time, we follow the coming-of-age story of a young man facing the Viet Nam War draft in the 1960s. Choices must be made and while there are not always happy endings, laughs, tears, and memories endure.

Sense and Sensibility, by Kate Hamill, (March 17 – April 2) adapted from the Jane Austin novel. This fast-paced, brilliantly funny version of a true classic employs inventive choreography as actors play multiple parts. Will the Dashwood sisters find love and happiness? You bet they will.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly, (June. 9 – 25) Matilda Wormwood, a bright young student with the gift of telekinesis overcomes obstacles at school and at home. A magical theatrical experience that has played to SRO audiences around the world will certainly wow us at CHT. Make reservations early: this will sell out.

Harvey, by Mary Chase (September 8 – 24). Elwood P. Dowd is an ordinary man, except that his best friend is an invisible six-foot three-inch rabbit. Harvey has been delighting audiences nonstop since 1944, on stage and in the movies, especially the 1950 and 1972 James Stewart versions. Harvey is almost 100 years old and still hopping.

God of Carnage by Jasmina Reza. (November 3 – 19) Two sets of parents meet to discuss an argument their sons had while playing in a park. Ever so civil and polite at first, the adults soon become more boorish than the children. Translated from the original 2008 French play, God of Carnage has become a critics’ favorite. There are plenty of laughs but also strong themes and language.

As always, the most convenient and economical way to enjoy Church Hill Theatre productions is with a season membership. Two levels of membership are being offered in 2023. The Membership Plus includes five tickets to use anytime during 2023. All memberships include reduced ticket prices for additional tickets, a 10% reduction for the Green Room Gang summer camp and other classes, and early notification about any additional programs or productions at the theater. Members also can purchase reduced-price tickets for their own guests.

Memberships can be purchased online at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the Church Hill Theatre office at 410-556-6003.