Mid-Atlantic Symphony Brings “Holiday Joy” to Its Audiences

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra once again ushers in the Christmas and Holiday Season with its annual “Holiday Joy” concert. This year the much-anticipated event features Soprano Rochelle Bard in carols, arias, and other songs of the season.

“We are pleased to be able to showcase the wonderful soprano Rochelle Bard at this year’s Holiday Joy concerts,” said MSO General Manager Dane Krich. “This is always such a special and joyous occasion for both our audience and the MSO Board, staff, and musicians. This concert continues to be the most popular concert of the year, inspiring our audiences and filling them with the joy of the holiday season.”

Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride — a “Holiday Joy” tradition with its sleigh bells and horse whinnies – once again opens the program. The concert continues with selections from around the world through several centuries of music with traditional carols, music of more recent vintage, opera arias, and salutes to some of our many holiday traditions.

Concertgoers at the Chesapeake College and Ocean City events are invited to special events at those two locations. The Atrium at Chesapeake College will be the site for pre-concert cocktails and a post-concert dinner. The Ocean City event will be a post-concert event with heavy hors d’oeuvres and other surprises. Separate tickets are required for these events and are available on the MSO’s website (www.midatlanticsymphony.org).

A note on the guest artist: Soprano Rochelle Bard has been described by critics as an ‘exquisite’ and ‘poignant’ singing actress. Ms. Bard earned a Master’s degree from the New England Conservatory and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Music from her alma mater, The College of the Holy Cross. With a focus on bel canto and Verdi roles, she has been a soloist with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Hartford Symphony, Tanglewood, and with Opera Orchestra of New York and the MidAtlantic Opera at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

WHEN and WHERE: This concert will be performed at three venues on three days on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – 7:00 PM – Chesapeake College’s Todd Performing Arts Center, Wye Mills, Maryland

Saturday, December 3, 7:00 PM – Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes, Delaware.

Sunday, December 4, 3:00 PM – Performing Arts Center, Ocean City, MD.

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $55 per person at each venue and are available at midatlanticsymphony.org/tickets. Tickets for the additional events at Chesapeake College and at Ocean City are also available at that Web site.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert. The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, previews of each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org