MDOT SHA to Close, Detour Southbound US 301 Bridge Over the Chester River for Deck Patching

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is temporarily closing southbound US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) over the Chester River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday, November 21-22, for bridge patching work.

Detour signs are being posted during the closures directing southbound US 301 motorists to exit at MD 291 west to MD 290 south to MD 544 east and back to US 301 south. Detour length is about eight miles. This work will not impact northbound US 301 traffic.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Maryland’s Move Over Law requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

