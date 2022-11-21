Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center Honors Volunteers

With over 50 volunteers in attendance, the Board and Staff of CBEC hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet. This festive evening celebrated the many contributions of CBEC’s hard-working volunteers. “We couldn’t enjoy the success we’ve had this year without these dedicated folks,” commented Volunteer Coordinators Anne and Dave Brunson.

A highlight of the evening was recognizing CBEC’s 2022 Volunteers of the Year, Patricia Ahlquist and Larry Maloney, and CBEC’s corporate partner of the year, Shore Sign Company. Patty and Larry represent the best of CBEC’s newest and most long-term volunteers.

Patty Ahlquist just became a CBEC volunteer in 2021, but has pitched in whole-heartedly, from helping with education programs, to helping with our birds of prey, wood duck box monitoring, osprey monitoring, and staffing CBEC’s Visitor Center. Larry Maloney, on the other hand, has been a CBEC volunteer since 2009, logging in more than 20,000 volunteer hours! Hardly a day goes by when Larry isn’t at CBEC keeping our buildings and grounds in top shape.

CBEC is especially happy to honor corporate partner Shore Sign Company in Chester. “Shore Signs has helped CBEC with signage in so many ways,” states CBEC Executive Director, Vicki Paulas. “We are grateful that this wonderful local business has been so supportive of CBEC over the years.”

Exchanging volunteering stories and acknowledging the diversity of volunteer experiences filled the evening. Among the highlights were acknowledging Gary and Justine Reinoehl and their efforts to secure grant funding for the reopening of CBEC’s North Point Trail. There was a great story about “Ranger Rudy”Lukacovic, who inspires visitors—young and old—with his knowledge of all the aquatic creatures that call CBEC home.

CBEC announced that it is also honoring the passing of CBEC volunteer Ray Cullom, who was dedicated to sharing his love of nature through education programs, Summer Camp, and staffing the Visitor Center. CBEC is naming future summer camp scholarships in Ray’s honor.

“With miles of nature trails, boardwalks, and picnic areas to maintain, kayaks and paddleboards to rent, and environmental education camps and courses to teach, the value and importance of CBEC’s volunteers cannot be overstated,” stated Executive Director Vicki Paulas. “CBEC will open your eyes, ears, mind, and heart to the wildlife and historic landscapes that characterize Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”

To learn more about CBEC, visit www.bayrestoration.org, or come visit the Center at 600 Discovery Lane, Grasonville, MD.