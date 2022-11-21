Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What This Exciting New Bird Is?

Happy Mystery Monday!! This week, we have an exciting new bird….and it’s not a turkey! This bird has taken up temporary residence at the Arboretum wetland and has gotten a lot of attention amongst the birding community. Do you know what it is?

Last week, we asked you about ground pine (Dendrolycopodium obscurum). It may look like it is related to a tree, but it is a club moss native to the eastern United States and parts of Canada! It grows in the understory of mixed deciduous and coniferous forests and needs loamy and non-compacted soils to thrive. Historically, this plant has been overharvested for holiday decorations (and flash powder, of all things!) and given its slow growth rate, prolific populations can be hard to find. So, if you come across some ground pine in the forest, admire it from the trail in its current state and leave it be for someone else to enjoy.

