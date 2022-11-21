AAM Announces Winners for the Annual Members’ Exhibition

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce the annual Members’ Exhibition Award Winners. The Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition invites artists to submit imaginative, traditional, and experimental works in any medium made between November 2021 and November 2022. Each year, the Museum invites a judge to award prizes through a blind jurying process which are awarded on the evening of the opening reception. Many of the pieces in the exhibition are for sale, and can be purchased at the Museum. The exhibition is free to the public and open through December 7, 2022.

This year’s judge is Jinchul Kim, an artist and Professor at Salisbury University. He holds a BFA and MFA from King Se-Jong University in Seoul Korea, and an MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He has exhibited his work internationally, including shows in Korea, Japan, France, Spain and the U.S. Kim has had over 20 solo exhibitions and over 300 invitational group exhibitions. He is the recipient of the Phyllis H. Mason Grant from Art Students League of New York, the George Sugarman Foundation Grant, the Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award, the Regents Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching, and the Salisbury University Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching. He was most recently commissioned to paint the official portrait of the First Lady of Maryland, Mrs. Yumi Hogan.

“The Members’ Exhibition is an annual tradition at the Museum that dates back to our founding in 1958. We are fortunate to have many talented artists living in the area and for the Museum’s adult class program, in many cases, to have played a role in helping hone their skills. The exhibition is a testament to our wonderfully creative community and the Museum’s exceptional teaching artists,” states Director Sarah Jesse.

The winners of awards given for this year’s Members’ Exhibition include:

Best in Show in Honor of Lee Lawrie: Michael Iandolo, The Madness of Plein Air Easton, 2022, oil on board

Nancy South Reybold Award for Contemporary Art: Christopher Harrington, Blue Triangle, 2022, resin

M. Susan Stewart Award for Best Collage: Sheryl Southwick, My Collapsing House, 2022, collage

Trippe Gallery Award for Best Work on Paper: Barrie Barnett, Michele, 2022, pastel

Jane Shannahan Hill Offutt Memorial Award for Painting: Linda Perry, Aqualung, 2022, mixed media on canvas

Academy Clay Award: Kathy Bodey, Forgotten, 2022, clay

Best Landscape Award (sponsored by the St. Michael’s Art League): Nancy Tankersley, Lovely Intruder, 2022, oil

Arielle Marks Award for Best Print (sponsored by Amy Haines and Richard Marks): Judith Wolgast, Assateague Marsh, 2022, etching and aquatint

Excellence in Photography (sponsored by Tidewater Camera Club): Sahm Doherty-Sefton, Eastern Shore, 2022, inkjet print

Also on view at the Museum: Earth Abides: Selections from the Permanent Collection, Cheryl Warrick: Abstract Surge and Hoesy Corona: Terrestrial Caravan.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 25 years. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: (starting December 5, 2022) Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.