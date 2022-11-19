MENU

November 19, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Milkweed by JP Henry

Although milkweed can be toxic to some humans, a few avian species feed on their leaves or drink their nectar. Monarch butterflies use milkweed as host plants for larvae. “Milkweed” by JP Henry.

