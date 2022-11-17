Benedictine is Recipient of Phillips Charitable Foundation Grant

Benedictine was the recipient of a Phillips Charitable Foundation Grant in the amount of $48,558that was utilized to upgrade adult group homes located in Annapolis and Denton, Maryland. Phillips Charitable Foundation mission is to support organizations that provide necessary change in the lives of vulnerable populations by solving problems and removing obstacles that lead to lasting solutions. This is a perfect match to Benedictine’s belief that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can be productive and active members of their communities.

The renovations improved living conditions and make the homes safer for the men and women who live there.

“Through our grant-giving we aim to bring dignified living to the people we serve,” stated Jennifer Good, Vice President, Phillips Charitable Foundation. “We saw this project as a perfect opportunity to do just that. On behalf of all of us at Phillips Charitable Foundation, it was an honor to be able to improve the living conditions for these individuals.”

The Annapolis group home, which is nearly 40 years old, serves as the permanent residence for four adult men who range in age from 46-54 that live with developmental disabilities and autism. The carpeting was replaced with vinyl flooring which will prevent potential tripping hazards – especially as the men age, simplify the daily cleaning process, and eliminate the need for frequent and costly carpet cleaning. The worn and damaged kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances and wiring were also replaced.

Paul, who has lived at the group home in Annapolis for over 25 years, shared how proud he is of the home he lives in and it makes him happy to see how nice it is now. “And it is easier to sweep the floors than vacuum!” he exclaimed. He also added that he loves to make eggs in the new kitchen.

The Phillips grant also enabled Benedictine to replace a pair of sliding doors at the home along with upgrades to a fire suppression system in an adult group home in Denton.

Benedictine manages 18 adult group homes located in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel County, servicing close to 70 adults with developmental disabilities and autism.

For more information on Benedictine’s events, services, and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham at Claudia.cunningham@benschool.orgorcall 410.634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian, nonprofit, comprehensive service provider helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.