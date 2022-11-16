MENU

November 16, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News News Notes

Holiday Season Kicks Off with Ladies’ Night November 17

Head out for an evening of fun in Chestertown this Thursday, November 17 for the annual Ladies’ Night, sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association.  Shops and eateries will be open late with deals and specials for all – particularly the ladies. Many shops will be offering complimentary refreshments.

Get a head start on your holiday lists before the Thanksgiving rush, then grab some dinner and holiday cheer.

Mark your calendars for another festive local shopping day-Small Business Saturday, November 26.

The Downtown Chestertown Association is dedicated to promoting a thriving downtown community through activities that encourage locals and tourists to visit and shop locally.

www.downtownchestertown.org

