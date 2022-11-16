Design with Jenn Martella: Cottage on Kent in Chestertown

When I saw the front elevation for this charming cottage, I was drawn to its curb appeal for many reasons. The complimentary colors of blue and yellow inspired the color palette of light blue lap siding, white corner boards, white window trim and dark blue roofing that stands out against its background of leafy trees. I especially liked the detailing of the entry door with its Craftsman style 3/3 glazing above two vertical panels and the beautiful sunny yellow color. The door’s white surround of pilasters supporting the architrave, the red brick stoop, steps and sidewalk down to the Town’s sidewalk and the low landscaping complete the welcoming look. The massing of the three-bay house is also pleasing with the center door between single windows on either side below single dormer 2/2 windows above that penetrate the eave line to give architectural interest to the two-room wide, two room deep house with a pitched roof.

The front door opens in front of the stairs to the second floor that divides the open plan living-dining-kitchen area on the left from the primary suite on the right. The stair treads are painted gray and blend into the gray carpet runner with white risers. The plank flooring in a medium toned gray, light gray walls and white trim throughout the main floor unifies the rooms. The primary suite space is flexible for other uses such as a family room and the sliding barn door can be closed off for privacy. The primary suite/family room includes a large walk-in closet and a full bath. The bath has a lavatory detailed as a free-standing piece of furniture and contemporary hardware with a framed mirror above. There is also a half bath on the main level for the convenience of guests.

The living-dining area has windows on both the front and side walls for daylight throughout the day. A wide cased opening articulated with moldings leads to the kitchen and a vista through the sliding glass doors to the deck. The “L” shaped kitchen has light gray Craftsman style cabinets, white marble countertops, white tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The finishing touch would be a furniture style island with bar stools. The side window over the sink, another longer window on the opposite side wall and the sliding doors to the deck provide ample sunlight. The alcove formed by the laundry room off the kitchen has an accent lighting fixture in case an owner wishes to use this space as a breakfast space for a view to the rear yard’s landscaping. Off the spacious deck that is raised above the ground is a concrete terrace to extend your outdoor entertainment area with space for a grille for al-fresco dinners.

The second floor is tucked under the roof rafters that creates delightful interior architecture with the dormer windows between the knee walls at the eaves. The spacious bedrooms have windows on two exterior walls for ample sunlight and the larger bedroom at the gable end has a double unit window. I envied the large walk-in closets that are not often found in older houses like mine! The large shared bath is detailed with a wide lavatory cabinet for storage and the stylish dark fittings contrast with the white walls and white tub surround with its accent band.

This 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 1250 sf house seems larger than it is due to the light color palette, the spacing of the windows and the open plan areas. Recently, I featured another design/build company, Jones and Jones LLC, who are restoring older homes in downtown Chestertown. Like that duo, Valley View Services, LLC was responsible for the design, construction and carpentry for this house. They carefully blended the original wood siding and the fully restored windows with new interior finishes, cabinets, fixtures and fittings. As an architect, my only addition would be a gas fireplace for the living-dining room. This charming cottage surrounded by mature landscaping is now fully renovated and is move-in ready, with a great location in the heart of Chestertown and close to Washington College-Bravo!

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.