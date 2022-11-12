Trans Teens – Wye River Hosts Q & A with Disney + Star

Wye River Upper School announces will host a virtual event with transgender Disney + Star, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, and her mother, Karen Dolan.

Registration is open to the public for the open-format conversation with Sage Dolan-Sandrino and Karen Dolan, as they discuss what it is like to be and to raise a transgender teenager in today’s age. Known most recently for starring in episode 5 of the Disney + docuseries, Growing UP, Sage shared her journey from a young girl finding the words and space to be herself to leading and creating room for others to do the same. Having transitioned at age 13, Sage quickly claimed her place in the world as a trans-Afro-Cuban public leader and activist for transgender youth. Sage ignites change through her work with the Human Rights Campaign and the National Center for Transgender Equality. She is the producer of National Black Justice Coalition’s most recent creative project, FLOWER, a video interview series that celebrates trans-women, made possible through the Monica Roberts Fellowship award. Sage is the Founder and Creative Director of The Team Mag, a digital zine. She also serves on the advisory board of Gucci’s CHIME FOR CHANGE and the National Black Justice Coalition’s Black Trans Advisory Board. Sage was named one of The Kennedy Center for Performing Art’s inaugural Social Practice Resident artists in 2019.

Karen Dolan is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies. She appears regularly in print and radio regarding issues of domestic poverty, economic policy, and gender diversity. Karen is Sage’s mother and appears with Sage in Disney+’s docuseries Growing Up.

Head of School, Stephanie Folarin shares, “We are delighted to have Sage and Karen join us on December 1. Their expertise in this area is invaluable. We are so excited to share their knowledge and passions with our community.

