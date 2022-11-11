Jack Gottschalk Appointed Haven Ministries Board of Directors President

Jack Gottschalk of Wye Mills has been appointed President of the Haven Ministries Board of Directors. Gottschalk served as a business consultant and has also held several executive-level positions in Fortune 500 corporations that included plastics, rubber, military products, electronics, railroad, education, food, and health care. He worked with the Hershey Foods Corporation and retired from Children’s National Medical Center as Vice President of Human Resources. He holds a Ph.D. in Organization Behavior and a master’s degree in Human Resources. He has served on the Haven Ministries Board of Directors for three years.

“While serving on the Board of Directors, I quickly discovered how sincerely and completely committed our leadership, staff, volunteers, and member churches are to fulfilling God’s work by helping others. It is so very rewarding for our entire team to know we are directly making a difference in the lives of others,” Gottschalk comments.

Gottschalk is working with Haven Ministries Executive Director to improve efficiencies in its programs to meet the growing needs for assisting men, women, and children in Queen Anne’s County caught in the cycle of poverty.

“Peter and I would like to continue the great work and tradition of our founder Krista Pettit and we will look for growth opportunities that will enhance the services that Haven Ministries provides to our community,” Gottschalk adds.

“We are thrilled to have Jack as our Board President. He brings tremendous experience from a wide range of business environments and can lead us to creative solutions as we continue to grow our organization,” states Peter Grim, Executive Director of Haven Ministries.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center, and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Store in Chester, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.