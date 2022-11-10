CCCA Sells Hardee House to FACES

The Caroline County Council of Arts (CCCA) is proud to announce the sale of the Hardee House, an historic property located in Denton, MD, to the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore (FACES). This building has been the home of FACES since 2011. FACES has been an independent 501(c)(3) organization since 2018.

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore (FACES) was founded in 2011 by the Caroline County Council of Arts as a destination for the area’s many quilt and fiber art enthusiasts, visitors, and residents to view historic and recent works by quilters and fiber artists from Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delmarva Peninsula. As a home to exhibit, retail, studio, and instructional spaces, FACES provides a central networking facility for fiber artists in the region; increases public access to and education about fiber art; fosters and promotes creativity in all areas of fiber art; and works to preserve fiber art skills and traditions. It is a unique place to visit, shop, learn, and find inspiration.

Both FACES and CCCA are proud of the growth and success of this organization, and look forward to continuing their partnership together as arts destinations within the Denton Artsway, offering arts programming in Caroline County and beyond. Current FACES board of directors include: President Victoria McConnell, Vice President Audrey Clemens, Secretary Kelly Kout, Treasurer Cathy Spence, Program and Exhibit Director Kay Butler, Technology Marketing Administrator Kathleen McCulloch and Town Liaison Lisa Orendorf.

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore and the Caroline County Council of Arts, Inc. are supported by grants from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, agencies dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive. The Fiber Arts Center is also generously supported by a large number of dedicated fiber artists in the area and beyond who are finding it a place where their love for their art is fostered. For more information visit www.fiberartscenter.com and www.carolinearts.org.