The Garfield Center’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Open December 2

Putting just the right finish on a very successful season, the Garfield Center has been hard at work on their upcoming production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Sure to be a hugely popular show, patrons should arrange their tickets sooner rather than later. Tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center at 410-810-2060 during regular box office hours Wednesdays through Fridays from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Garfield Center is pleased to announce that Chesapeake Bank and Trust is the production sponsor for “Joseph.”

Director Jen Friedman has a wealth of experience as a comedienne, actor and director. She never felt too inclined to direct a musical – except for one. She’s always had a passion for “Joseph” and hoped she would finally have a chance to let her years-long ideas and concepts be realized on the stage. “I wanted to direct Joseph because it reminds me of my childhood, and it’s something that my family would enjoy together,” Jen said. “I really enjoy the show and it is a perfect show for the Garfield’s family musical slot. My cast and staff have been working very hard to put on a spectacular show, and I know that Kent County and Eastern Shore families will have great memories from coming to see our work.”

Jen is surrounded by additional expertise within her production staff. Betsy VanBenthuysen is Music Director for the production, Cavin Moore is Choreographer, Hope Dorman is the Stage Manager, Steven Arnold is set designer and photographer, Butch Clark oversees the lighting and set construction, Nic Carter oversees the sound design and Jen Friedman is overseeing costumes and props. Francoise Sullivan designs and publishes the playbill.

The cast that Jen has chosen is an extremely talented group of experienced local performers. Leading the show in the title role of Joseph is J.W. Ruth. He’s been seen in several recent and prominent roles in the area, including the roles of the Prince and Pseudolus in CHT’s Into the Woods and A Funny Thing Happend on the Way to the Forum, along with his side-splitting turn as Max in GCA’s The Play That Goes Wrong. Joining him to co-lead the production is Heather Joyce-Byers as the Narrator. Heather was also in CHT’s Into the Woods as The Witch as well as several past GCA productions including Annie and 2021’s SAST.

Performing featured roles are Herb Ziegler as Jacob, Bradley Chaires as both Potipher and Pharaoh, Lisa Webb as Potipher’s wife, John Mann as the Butler, Patrick Pearce as the Baker, Regan King as the Snake, and Dominic Delcoco as the Camel.

As Joseph’s jealous and devious brothers are Bradley Chaires as Asher, John Mann as Levi, Patrick Pearce as Dan, Joel Tolbert as Reuben, Regan King as Napthali, Dominic Delcoco as Isaachar, Tom Dorman as Simeon, Quentin Bergenholtz as Benjamin, Jim Johnson as Zebulum, Ian Stotts as Judah, and Magdalena Chevaz as Gad.

And performing in the children’s chorus are Lilly Askew, Kyleigh Batchelor, Maria Boone, Olivia Jane Coppage, Addyson Crooks, Daria Fox, Madelyn Hopwood, Aubrey Johnson, Clover King, Jocelyn Matera, Carly Mourlas, Maddison Riley, Riley Rosati and Rooney Rosati.

The Garfield Center strongly recommends purchasing tickets early as the show is expected to be very popular and will likely sell out.