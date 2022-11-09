‘Romeo and Juliet’ Onstage at KCHS

Kent County High School students are taking the stage for one night only to perform what is arguably the most famous play in history.

KCHS Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” Thursday evening, Nov. 17. The curtain goes up in the high school’s auditorium at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 or $2 with a student ID.

Thomas Cardona Franco and Jordana Capp star as the titular couple.

Joining them on stage are Maurya McKenzie as Mercutio, Faith Kirby as Tybalt, Sophia Santos as Friar Laurence, Emerson Cotton as Benvolio and Kelly Sengpraset as Paris.

Keridwyn Peach and Ayanah Pinkett are Lord and Lady Montague and Lawrence Peach and Hailey Warrington are Lord and Lady Capulet, with Jonah Elburn as Prince Escalus.

Rounding out the cast are Ava Bower as Juliet’s nurse, Sydney Bortz as Friar John and a servant and Zuleika Nava as a watchman, with McKenna Sweetman as the narrator.

Taylor Mangels, Liberty Sampson and Brooklyn Usilton are the crew for the performance.

Kent County High School is located at 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.