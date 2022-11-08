Fithian, Price, Nickerson for County Commissioners. McGee, Cameransi, Rhodes for Board of Ed. November 8, 2022 by James Dissette Leave a Comment Unofficial results have familiar and new faces in both Kent County Commission race and Board of Education as of 10:30 pm, Tuesday
