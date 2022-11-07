WAF Art at Waterfowl Festival

The Working Artist Forum (WAF) is participating again this year in the 2022 Waterfowl Festival from November 10th-13th, Friday & Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday 11-4. This year’s exhibit will be held in the Christ Church Fellowship Hall located at 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, across the street from the Armory and the Academy of Art Museum. The WAF exhibit will also participate in the ticketed Thursday VIP Premier Night from 5-8pm where patrons can meet the artists.

This exhibit includes the following 40 WAF members: Jane Anderson, Naomi Clark-Turner, Carol Cowie, Polly Cox, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Kathleen Ryan Gardiner, Kathleen Janet Gibson, June Hock, Betty Huang, Carla Huber, Laura L. Kapolchok, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Judie Lizewski, Linda Luke, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Deborah McFarlin, Anne McLaughlin, Carol Lynn Meers, Amanda Milliner, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Kathleen H. Quinn, Christine Rapa, Anne Reder, Kathie Rogers, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Anne Singer, Scott Sullivan, Nancy Thomas, Georgette Towes, Barbara Harr Watson, Judith Stevens Weaver, Maureen Wheatley, Lori Yates, and Barbara Zuehlke.

For more information on WAF, their Waterfowl exhibit and artists, visit https://waterfowlfestival.org/art-galleries/church/ or contact the exhibit chairs: Lori Yates loriyates@gmail.com or Stacey Sass staceysass@me.com